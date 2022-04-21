David Bonola Orsolya Gaal handyman lover arrested in Forest Hills mother of two murder after man confesses to fatally stabbing woman up to 60 times.

A 44 year old Queens man has been taken into custody in connection with the death of Orsolya Gaal, the 51 year old NYC mother whose body was found early Saturday morning in a blood-soaked duffel bag on the side of the road half a mile from her Forest Hills family home.

David Bonola, 44, was arrested Thursday and charged with murder, criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon according to the NYPD.

Bonola was identified as the handlyman police had sought to speak to in the days following Gaal’s death. Bonola and Gaal at one time had a romantic relationship, and it’s likely he knew where the family stored a spare key to their Forest Hills residence.

Bonola according to police source cited by NBC News lived near his victim.

Cops say the former lover allegedly showed up at the Gaal’s house and killed her in the basement of the home after an argument just on 12.40 am the dailymail reported.

Bad break up?

Social media posts show the pair interacting on one of Gaal’s social media posts in 2020.

Wrote Bonola: ‘Hola’ beneath the post, which the mother-of-two liked in response.

The New York Daily News, cited police sources saying the pair were having an affair. Previous reports indicated that their affair had come to an abrupt end.

It’s unclear where Bonola was arrested but he is believed to have made a full confession upon being taken into custody.

Notice of the married mother of two’s murder came to light on Saturday, just after 8 a.m., when a dog walker found a ‘suspicious’ duffel bag with blood on the grass near a sidewalk in Forest Park, Queens.

Inside the bag, police officers found Gaal’s dismembered body

She had been stabbed up to sixty times along the neck, head and torso, police had previously revealed.

In search of love

A trail of blood stretching nine blocks led police back to her home on Juno Street.

Gaal, a stay-at-home mom, lived in the home with her husband and two sons, ages 17 and 13, police said, CBS New York reports.

Surveillance footage captured a person dragging a duffel bag along the street hours before the body was found, NBC New York reported.

Gaal’s husband and one of her sons were away for the weekend, WPIX reported.

Gaal’s youngest son was home, but investigators do not believe he had any involvement in the killing.

Gaal had spent Friday night at a show at the Lincoln Center in Manhattan with girlfriends before returning to Queens but not before first dropping by one of her favorite local bars near home.

#BREAKING: David Bonola, 44, has been arrested for the murder of Orsolya Gaal. He had previously commented on her Facebook posts in 2020-21, often flirtatiously. pic.twitter.com/YW8os4Awc4 — katie (@probablyreadit) April 21, 2022

‘Happy mothers day beautiful’

She then returned to Queens sometime before 11pm, stopping in for a drink at the Forest Hills Station House, where she had a Moscow Mule. She then walked home to Juno Street.

It’s unclear if her killer was already inside the home or if she let him in afterwards but at 12.40am. No signs of forced entry were observed.

Police previously said who ever killed Gaal, had not planned it and that the degree of assault the woman had incurred indicated a crime of passion and was personal in nature.

The NYPD is scheduled to give a press briefing ay 11.30am later today. Bonola is understood to be in custody at the 112th Precinct in Queens.