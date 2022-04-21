David Bonola had on and off again affair with Forest Hills mom...

David Bonola Queens handyman had on and off again affair with Orsolya Gaal Forest Hills mom over 2 years and had recently broken their illicit relationship when the suspect arrived at the family home.

A Queens man accused of stabbing to death a married mother of two to death reportedly had an on and off again illicit love relationship with his victim over the course of the last two years.

David Bonola, 44, was picked up by cops, Wednesday night, just after 11.30pm after having made the decision to apprehend the man, when the suspect approached them on the street and asked police if they were searching for him before confessing to the murder of Orsolya Gaal, 51.

Upon his arrest, Bonola was charged with murder, criminal tampering in the first degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, police said Thursday morning.

Police said the 51-year-old mother of two was stabbed nearly 60 times last week at the family Forest Hills home. Her body was found inside a duffel bag half a mile away from home after the suspect dragged her body from the family home, leaving a trail of blood along the way, before dumping the body.

During Thursday’s press conference, police said Bonola had sought treatment for cuts on his hands at a local hospital following the early morning attack on Gaal.

44 year old David Bonola is walked out of the @NYPD112Pct after being charged with the murder of 51 YO mom of 2 Orsolya Gaal. Police say Bonola had an on again, off again romantic relationship with Gaal for the last two years. He was hired as a handyman to work on her home. @NY1 pic.twitter.com/HTGo51dlud — Alyssa Paolicelli (@APaolicelli17) April 21, 2022

Bad break-up

Investigators say Bonola worked as a handyman for Gaal before the two proceeded to have an on-and-off intimate relationship for approximately two years.

The two allegedly reunited early in the month of April.

At the time of the woman’s murder, the couple are believed to have no longer been involved, with previous reports indicating that Gaal had called off the illicit couple’s affair.

Police said at the time of Gaal’s murder in the early hours of Saturday morning, Bonola and Gaal had a tempestuous argument, culminating in the man physically attacking his victim.

At the time of the murder, Gaal’s eldest teen son was away with his father applying for college admissions while the woman’s younger son was upstairs in his room, oblivious to what had transpired in the basement.

Police said Bonola entered Gaal’s home around 12:30 to 12:40 on Saturday morning. It remained unclear whether the man was let in voluntarily or if he used a key he knew was hidden in a barbecue outside.

From there, police said Bonola and Gaal had a dispute of a ‘domestic nature,’ before Bonola brandished a knife and stabbed Gaal at least 55 times.

The knife was consistent with other knives in the home and was recovered on the scene by police. Bonola allegedly then placed Gaal’s body in a hockey duffel bag belonging to her son. Video evidence shows him rolling the bag down the sidewalk in Queens, leaving a bloody trail in its wake.

Police are still awaiting additional forensic evidence and canvassing for more video, but there are no other outstanding suspects at this time. Authorities said Thursday they believe they have more than enough evidence to successfully charge Bonola for the murder.