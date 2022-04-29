Leslie Ben-Iesau missing Sacramento woman vanishes after OkCupid date two weeks ago as family fear for the worse after texts and messages are not returned.

A California woman remains missing two weeks after meeting someone she had met through a dating app according to her family.

Leslie Ben-Iesau of Sacramento agreed to a date with an unknown suitor going by the name of Bea on the dating app, OKCupid only to never return from her date.

Leslie had told her sisters she had arranged to meet her date near the Capitol building in Sacramento.

‘Every day it feels like there’s another moment that something could be happening to her. Our family is just breaking down. We can’t eat. We can’t — hard to sleep,’ the missing woman’ sister, Khandaria Alexander told Fox 40.

Another sister, Caroline Ben-Iesau, said, ‘She told me there was somebody on the way to come pick her up. And she would keep me informed. She would keep in touch and let me know. And that’s the last I heard from her.’

Previous mental health issues

Leslie who turned 42 this past Saturday according to her sisters has not read any of her family’s concerned messages or birthday texts.

Leslie’s cell phone provider informed the family that there has not been any activity on her service since 8:45 a.m. April 15, when she was last heard from.

‘If anybody uses this site, OkCupid, I would like them to reach out if they have any information on a person that goes by the name of Bea. That would really help my family out or to call the Sacramento Police Department,’ Alexander told Fox40.

Police told Fox 40 that there has been no indication of foul play in Leslie’s disappearance while also noting that there was evidence the unaccounted for woman had left her apartment on the morning of April 15th. Her family said she has mental-health issues.

Caroline said she became alarmed when Leslie failed to respond to her texts.

‘She would’ve at least turned her phone on. Even if she didn’t always reply right away. She would have her phone on,’ she told Fox 40, adding that her sister even appeared to have her device turned off on her birthday this past weekend.

‘When her birthday came, I sent her another message and by midday, without her opening, turning her phone on or texting us, or anything, I knew that there was something wrong,’ Caroline told the station.

‘Leslie, if you’re watching this, if you see this, know that we are looking for you. We love you. We want you to come home. And hopefully, you’re safe. And we’ll see you soon,’ Caroline said.

Leslie’s whereabouts continues to be a missing as family continue to wait for her to reach out.

Anyone with information is urged to call Sacramento police.