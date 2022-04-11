Jeremiah Ryan Bronx school shooting suspect, 17, used ghost gun that killed 16 year old teen girl as she was walking home. Suspect to be tried as adult.

A 17 year old NYC teen boy accused of firing gunshots outside a Bronx school, fatally killing a 16 year old student is to be tried as an adult prosecutors stated during a Monday court appearance.

In new revelations, prosecutors stated the weapon used by 17 year old teen suspect, Jeremiah Ryan was a ghost gun — a weapon which is untraceable — that can be built at home using kits and materials purchased online.

Ryan, 17, is alleged to have fired the ‘ghost gun’ on Friday afternoon in the South Bronx while arguing with others, prosecutors stated during a Monday court appearance, where Ryan now faced charges as an adult.

The gunfire erupted at the corner of St. Ann’s Avenue and East 156th Street in the Melrose section of the Bronx, as Ryan stood outside a corner bodega and fired half a dozen shots at another young man across the street.

The bullets missed and flew half a block, where they struck 16-year-old Angellyh Yambo, another 16-year-old girl. A third bullet struck another student a block away according to CBS News.

Suspect alleged to have started running guns as young as 12 years old

Yambo was hit in the back, and she died from her injuries after the bullet pierced one of her lungs and a pulmonary artery.

Yambo had just left Bronx Preparatory Charter School and is believed to have been walking to her home just a few blocks away.

The two other teens were expected to survive prosecutors said according to ABC7NY.

Ryan, who has no criminal record, faces charges of second-degree murder, attempted murder, manslaughter and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon. Ryan was scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Of note, Ryan according to a nypost report has been known to the NYPD for years, as early as only 12 years old, with police sources saying the teen handled guns for ‘gangbangers’ because they knew New York’s laws would protect him from any serious consequence if he was caught packing.

Funeral services for Yambo are expected to be held on Tuesday. Grief counselors will also be on hand at Yambo’s school.