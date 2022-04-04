Sacramento bar shooting leaves 6 dead, 12 injured; no arrests. No known motive as family members identify DeVazia Turner and Sergio Harris as first two fatalities.

A Sacramento bar shooting in the early morning hours of Sunday morning has left 6 dead and up to 12 injured with the shooters involved yet to be arrested.

California authorities identified a 38-year-old father, Sergio Harris and 29-year-old man, DeVazia Turner of Vacaville were among the six people that were killed in the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento along the 1000 block of K Street, a strip packed with bars and nightclubs near the Golden 1 Center.

Sergio Harris, one of the fatalities was a married father of two daughters according to the victim’s family ABC10 reported.

Harris was ‘fun to be around, liked to party, have fun, [and was] smiling all the time,’ his mother, Pamela Harris told the outlet.

‘I have a child that’s laying out there, and I want some answers. I just want some answers from somebody,’ the mother said.

Overnight in downtown Sacramento, a deadly mass shooting occurred as people began brawling after leaving bars and night clubs. Six were killed & 10 others injured. A suspect or suspects have not been arrested or identified. pic.twitter.com/2WaxJ6wbLi — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 3, 2022

Sacramento Police said that three men and three women were slain and 12 others were wounded when gunshots erupted around 2 a.m. as crowds emptied out of the capital city’s bars and nightclubs as an ensuing brawl erupted.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the victims were deliberately targeted, or how many shooters were involved. Police said they were looking into the possibility that a fight or altercation took place just before the shooting.

It is now believed that at least two shooters opened fire, cops said. Police said up to 250 gunshots were fired over a 2 city block radius.

Police are still searching for ‘multiple’ suspects, believe at least two guns were fired and recovered a stolen handgun at the scene. A police source told the LA Times that the shooting involved gang members and associates.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the conditions of the 12 surviving victims. Police said Sunday afternoon that the dozen hurt had ‘varying degrees of injuries.’

According to KCRA3, four of those hospitalized people have life-threatening injuries.

A vigil was held at the Cesar Chavez Plaza on Sunday where dozens community members prayed and called for an end to senseless violence.

Not immediately clear is what led to the mass shooting.

Police have requested the public’s help in identifying the shooters.