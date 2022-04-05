Dandrae Martin Sacramento mass shooting suspect arrested: More suspects sought as rapper posted, I’m hurt at time of shooting. Identities of all six fatalities released.

California authorities on Monday night announced the arrest of an individual in relation to Sacramento’s mass shooting downtown in the early hours of Sunday which left six dead and 12 injured after no less than 100 gunshots were fired following a brawl at a local nightclub.

Dandrae Martin, 26, was arrested on charges of assault and illegal firearm possession. He is being characterized by police as a ‘related suspect.’

The man was being held with no bail and was scheduled to appear in court, Tuesday ABC10 reported.

Martin whose social media profile also described him as a rapper, was also discovered to have an outstanding warrant for domestic violence in Riverside County. A social media posting on Martin’s social media profile, early Sunday morning, stated: ‘Smh I’m hit…’

Police say detectives and SWAT have served search warrants at three residences in the area as part of the shooting investigation. During those searches, police say at least one handgun was recovered. It was the second handgun recovered, following the recovery of a ‘stolen’ weapon at the scene.

100 shell casings recovered as identities of fatalities released

The Sacramento County coroner on Monday released the identities of all six people killed in the Sacramento mass shooting sacramento cbs reported.

The victims were identified as:

Johntaya Alexander , a 21-year-old Elk Grove woman.

, a 21-year-old Elk Grove woman. Melinda Davis , a 57-year-old woman.

, a 57-year-old woman. Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi , a 32-year-old Salinas man.

, a 32-year-old Salinas man. Yamile Martinez-Andrade , a 21-year-old Selma woman.

, a 21-year-old Selma woman. Sergio Harris , a 38-year-old North Highlands man.

, a 38-year-old North Highlands man. De’vazia Turner, a 29-year-old Carmichael man.

All six victims were pronounced dead at the scene, Sacramento police say.

Davis was a homeless woman who was known to sleep on the sidewalk near the scene of the shooting, Councilmember Katie Valenzuela said.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. after bars in the area of 10th and K streets were getting out for the night according to KCRA.

A total of 12 other people were also hurt in the shooting. Sacramento police say the other victims have varying degrees of injuries.

Police said they recovered over 100 shell casings from the shooting and that ballistics indicated that at least two calibers of ammunition were used.

Unprecedented violence

Offered, Police Chief Kathy Lester on Monday, ‘We know that a large fight took place just prior to the shooting and we have confirmed that there are multiple shooters.’

Adding, ‘The scale of violence that just happened in our city is unprecedented in my 27 years at the Sacramento Police Department.’

Detectives have said they are looking for multiple possible suspects. No description of any suspects has been released.

Police have called the shooting a ‘complex case’ and have asked for the public’s help with over 100 videos and photos related to the mass shooting submitted to police as they now go over each image as they seek to make multiple arrests.