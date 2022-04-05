Beatrice Bijoux Fort Lauderdale personal injury lawyer arrested after running over four people after hearing voices in her head.

A Florida personal injury attorney has been disbarred after allegedly mowing down four people in a parking lot because of ‘voices’ in her head, police said.

Beatrice Bijoux, 31, was charged with four counts of attempted murder after police said the lawyer mounted the sidewalk and struck the pedestrians outside a Fort Lauderdale grocery store in February.

She told cops that ‘voices in her head had told her to kill the people,’ according to an arrest report obtained by the Miami Herald.

Bijoux, who was allegedly driving at about 35 mph, made no attempt to slow down during the attack, police said.

Surveillance video showed her ‘reversing at a high rate of speed’ before she allegedly tried to strike another pedestrian, cops said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Béatrice Bijoux 👑 ♀BB (@attorneybeatricebijoux)

‘Consider it Handled’

The attorney has since been disbarred after the state Supreme Court granted the Florida Bar’s emergency request to suspend her.

Bijoux, who once represented clients injured in such incidents, was admitted to the state’s bar association back in 2016 according to her Linkedlin account.

Reads a banner ad on the career profile page: ‘Injured? Legal Problem, Consider it HANDLED. CALL 844-9-HANDLE.’

She is being held without bond after pleading not guilty to one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of high speed or wanton fleeing and four counts of attempted murder.