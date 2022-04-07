Alyssa Ros and Xylona Gama Stockton California women found dead in submerged car in Stanislaus river after attending wedding earlier that evening.

Two California women who attended a wedding over the weekend were found deceased after the vehicle they were travelling in came to be submerged at a Stockton area river.

The bodies of Alyssa Ros, 23, and Xylona Gama, 22, were discovered in the Stanislaus River after a Spring Creek Country Club employee spotted a submerged vehicle near the southeastern part of the golf course according to the Ripon Police Dept.

The women both hailing from Stockton had attending Ros’ uncle’s wedding on Sunday evening only to vanish shortly after.

Following the wedding, Rios and Gama reportedly planned to drive to Modesto, where Ros’ father lives. Except the two friends never made it.

Ros’ father told the Modesto Bee that he had left the wedding early because his two younger sons were home with a babysitter and it was close to their bedtime.

No foul play or suspicious circumstances

Ros’ father talked on the phone with Ros at 8:50 p.m. At around 10 p.m., Ros called her father and told him that she was heading there with other relatives.

Upon failing to arrive at the designated time, Ro’s father reached out to his daughter, only for the woman’s phone to go straight to voicemail. He initially believed Ros may have gone to Gama’s home in Stockton instead, as she was staying with her at the time.

Ros’ father filed a missing persons report on Monday when he still could not get in contact with Ros. Gama’s family had also filed a missing persons report according to CBS News.

At some point, Ros drove back to the country club while looking for signs of a crash involving Gama’s car. Meanwhile, Gama’s mother gained access to her daughter’s apartment only to discovered Gama’s three dogs and Ros’ dog unattended.

After the bodies were discovered on Tuesday, the medical examiner reportedly told Ros’ father that Gama’s vehicle traveled down a steep ravine before overturning in approximately eight feet of water.

Ripon police said there are no suspicious or criminal circumstances surrounding this case.

It continued to remain unclear how the two women ended up going down the ravine and into the river.