Adam and Matthew Bullard Utah cyclists killed by Julie Ann Budge hit and run driver who blamed uncontrollable defecation for fatal hit. Was busted on DUI.

A Utah woman nabbed in a hit-and-run that killed two bicyclists over the weekend blamed a medical condition that caused her to defecate uncontrollably according to reports.

Julie Ann Budge, 47, struck the two California men in their bike lane with her Hyundai Genesis in Washington City, Utah, at about 2 p.m. Saturday as they headed to the ‘Spring Tour of St. George’ race, Fox 13 reported.

The victims were identified as brothers, Adam and Matthew Bullard, aged 49 and 48 respectively.

Budge told police that she had ‘various medical issues,’ including irritable bowel syndrome, according to KUTV.

The condition made her ‘defecate on herself without warning,’ which caused her to swerve into the men, she told police.

Driver appeared to have no intention of stopping

Budge also told police she knew she hit the cyclists, but that she couldn’t get her vehicle to stop, according to a probable cause statement cited by KUTV.

‘A witness at the scene of the accident stated that it appeared that Julie did not have the intention of stopping after hitting the two cyclists,’ the arresting officer reportedly wrote.

‘The witness stated he followed Julie’s vehicle until she pulled over and stopped several hundred yards away from the accident,’ the officer added.

The brothers died at St. George Regional Hospital after witnesses attempted life-saving measures at the scene.

Adam and Matthew Bullard, were avid cyclists and ‘best friends’ with thirst for adventure on two wheels whether it be on a mountain trail or the open road.

Heartbroken relatives posted messages on Facebook memorializing the two men said the two siblings were so close that they were often referred to as ‘Madam and Atthew’.

Budge also told authorities that she had been admitted to a hospital the previous day and had been taking fentanyl, a powerful opioid pain medication, through an IV drip, according to the outlet.

Previous DUI arrest

Budge reportedly failed field sobriety tests after the accident.

‘At this time, I placed Julie under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence,’ the officer’s report stated.

The suspect was charged with two counts of automobile homicide due to criminal negligence, two felony counts of failure to remain at an accident involving death and two counts of DUI with serious bodily injury by negligent operation. The charges are all felonies.

Budge also was booked with a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving and an infraction for improper lane travel.

In 2015, she was convicted for driving under the influence, KUTV reported.