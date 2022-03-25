Texas mom killed while visiting son’s grave during first anniversary of death

Yolanda N’Gaojia Texas mom shot dead while visiting son’s grave during first anniversary of death. Were the two deaths related?

A mother was shot and killed Tuesday at a Texas cemetery while visiting the grave of her recently deceased son for his ‘first birthday in heaven,’ the woman’s ex-husband said.

Yolanda N’Gaojia, 52, was fatally shot circa 5 p.m. at the Calvary Baptist Church Garden of Memories Cemetery in Killeen. A second victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

‘I have no words because I can’t believe this is real,’ Yolanda’s ex-husband Kineh N’Gaojia posted on Facebook.

‘This is stuff you see [in] movies but it has become our life. I can’t believe you are gone … how y’all gonna kill her on her Son birthday at his gravesite???’ the post continued.

The ex-husband told KWTX that Yolanda was visiting the grave of her son Amir Tajai-Kineh N’Gaojia on what would have been his 22nd birthday. Amir died on New Year’s Day, according to his obituary. He was one of three children Yolanda and Kineh had together.

Was the mother intentionally targeted – and if so, why?

‘My children will never be the same again,’ Kineh wrote in another Facebook post.

‘Those bullets took a precious gem from us but gave us an Amazing Angel to guide us so you know we ain’t going nowhere but up cause we know how hard you rode for your family,’ the father said.

Not clear is what led to the former couple’s son, Amir, dying and whether the mother’s shooting death was connected to the son’s death.

Killeen police said the shooting, which they called ‘an isolated incident,’ is being investigated as a murder. Police have not yet released the identities of the victims.

Not immediately clear is whether the mother had been intentionally targeted and if so, why?