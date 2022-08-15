Christian Lamar Weston Texas teen charged with murder of Yolanda N’Gaojia as she visited son’s grave in Killeen. Deceased son had prior criminal history.

‘First birthday in heaven…’ A Texas teen has been charged with killing a woman as she visited her son’s gravesite, police said.

Christian Lamar Weston, 17, is being held without bond in the fatal shooting of Yolanda N’Gaojia, 52, as she mourned her son, Amir Tajai-Kineh N’Gaojia on what would have been his 22nd birthday, Killeen police said Saturday.

N’Gaojia was gunned down March 22 at the Calvary Baptist Church Garden of Memories Cemetery, where a second person was also shot but survived, police said. N’Gaojia died from her wounds sustained at the cemetery just hours later, KXXV reported.

N’Gaojia’s son, Amir, a New Jersey native, died on New Year’s Day, according to his obituary. He was one of the couple’s three children, her ex-husband Kineh N’Gaojia previously said.

The son’s cause of death was not immediately clear.

Deceased son had prior criminal history

Amir had a previous criminal history, and was arrested in 2020 for allegedly threatening and shooting at a family member in a dispute over a video game controller.

At the time of the incident, Amir was out on bond for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and police were able to track him to the residence from a GPS monitoring device he was wearing.

‘I hope he gets the death penalty,’ Kineh N’Gaojia wrote on Facebook Saturday after police announced Weston’s arrest.

One day after his ex-wife’s slaying, N’Gaojia said he had ‘no words’ to describe his pain.

‘This is stuff you see on movies but it has become our life,’ N’Gaojia wrote in March. ‘I can’t believe you are gone Yolanda N’Gaojia … how y’all gonna kill her on her son birthday at his gravesite???’

Weston has been charged with murder and unlicensed carrying of a weapon in a separate case. The charges are not related to one another, police said.

The man remained held without bond at the Bell County Jail, police said late Saturday.

Was mother targeted and if so, why?

Under Texas law, a 17-year-old can be charged as an adult, police confirmed.

Not clear is what led to the former couple’s son, Amir, dying and whether the mother’s shooting death was connected to the son’s death.

Police declined to say whether the mother had been intentionally targeted and if so, why?

The family had been planning a balloon release for Amir’s 22nd birthday when his mother was shot and killed.