Gunman at large after Boston school shooting of teacher and student

TechBoston Academy shooting leaves history teacher, Khelmon Bethel and teen student wounded as manhunt for gunman continues. No known motive.

A gunman remains at large after a teacher and a student were shot outside of TechBoston Academy in Dorchester, Massachusetts late Tuesday afternoon.

Injured in the shooting was a 31 year old male teacher along with a 17 year old male student, both of whom suffered non ‘life threatening’ gunshot wounds according to the Boston Police Department.

The Boston Teachers Union identified Khelmon Bethel a history teacher at the school as the educator who was shot while on a fan bus to a basketball game in the parking lot of TechBoston Academy on Tuesday evening.

The sooting according to investigators took place at 5.40pm.

‘Obviously this is a very concerning and disturbing set of circumstances, schools are supposed to be a safe haven for our students and our teachers, not a place where they’re subjected to brazen and random acts of violence,’ said Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long, with the Boston Police Department during a Tuesday night press conference.

No known motive. Manhunt under away

Boston Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Brenda Cassellius confirmed that the man shot is a teacher and that the teen is a current student. Both were in the parking lot of TechBoston Academy preparing for a school event, according to Boston police.

The incident led to to school officials shutting down for the day on Wednesday, WBTS-TV reported.

TechBoston Academy played a boys basketball game against Watertown Tuesday night though authorities would not confirm whether or not that was the event they had referenced.

Not immediately clear is what led to the shooting and whether the victims knew the assailant and how they came to be targeted.

The identity of the gunman has yet to be revealed as a manhunt is underway.