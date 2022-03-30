Mississippi parents starve 5 month old daughter to death cause she wouldn’t...

Takoda Miller and Kendra Beck Mississippi couple indicted for capital murder in the starvation death of their 5 month old daughter, who they claimed wouldn’t eat.

A Mississippi couple are facing capital murder charges after being accused of starving their 5 month old daughter to death.

Kendra Beck, 20, and Takoda Miller, 23, were arrested on March 22 and booked into the Pearl River County Jail after being indicted for the death of the child, which occurred in early October 2021.

According to the indictment, the couple intentionally, knowingly or recklessly starved five-month-old Kairi Beck of the nourishments needed to sustain life or growth.

The couple were also charged with felony child neglect after authorities say a second child who was 19-months-old at the time was found to be neglected and abused WLOX reported.

According to a 911 call the parents made on October 6, 2021, Beck and Miller told the emergency dispatcher, the child, ‘wouldn’t eat.’

Substantial harm to the child’s physical, mental or emotional health

The charges against the couple stem from an investigation that began last fall.

The indictment alleges that Beck and Miller deprived the toddler of food, clothing, shelter, healthcare or supervision, resulting in substantial harm to the child’s physical, mental or emotional health. In addition, court documents say the abuse caused the child to become infested with lice, covered in feces, and have severe diaper rash.

According to Poplarville Police Chief Danny Collier the medical examiner’s report played a critical role in the grand jury’s decision to indict the couple in their child’s death.

‘Collier said the biggest piece of evidence presented to the grand jury in his opinion was that the medical examiner’s report determined the child’s cause of death to be due to starvation,’ the report stated according to the Picuyane Item.

Both Beck and Miller are being held in the Pearl River County Jail without bond. They are set to be arraigned in circuit court on Tuesday morning.

Mississippi code states that capital murder is punishable by up to life without parole or the death penalty.