Nathan Woodard Arlington Texas man stabs Teresa Dewitt-Pierce to death outside her home. Suspect stabs his mother more than 20 times.

A Texas man is alleged to have stabbed his 55-year-old mother to death after plunging a knife into the woman more than 20 times over nearly half an hour on the evening of February 25th according to reports.

Nathan Woodard, 26, was taken into custody Monday and charged with one count of murder in the February 26th slaying of Teresa Dewitt-Pierce, at the woman’s home.

Woodard was arrested Monday afternoon after a day-long manhunt. The son was taken into custody without incident DFW CBS reported.

Woodard’s 55-year-old mother was found dead by her husband in the front yard of her home in the 1900 block of Longmeadow Drive, Arlington.

Arlington police said they believe Woodard stabbed his mother outside her home on Sunday evening according to FOX4.

Son could be heard calling victim ‘mom during stabbing

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, investigators found home security video showing a man dressed in a gray hoodie, black jacket and dark clothes with black gloves approach Pierce as she arrived home Sunday evening.

The video shows the man throw Pierce to the ground and stab her numerous times over a 26-minute period. At one point, he can be heard calling her ‘Mom,’ the affidavit states.

Pierce’s husband and close friend helped identify the man in the video as Woodard. They told investigators he was homeless, had a drug problem and had been harassing his mother in the months leading up to her death.

Police were called to the home on one of those occasions in January after Woodard allegedly slashed his mother’s tires. At the time, he was arrested for criminal mischief.

It remained unclear what led to the son savagely stabbing his mother to death.