Stalker breaks into OnlyFans User’s home, takes photos of her as she...

Mauricio Guerrero Bensalem, Pennsylvania man accused of breaking into OnlyFans User’s home where he took photos of her as she slept while attempting to place tracking device on her car.

A 20 year old Pennsylvania man is alleged to have traveled to a woman’s New Hampshire home, after having met her online, hid in her attic, and photographed her while sleeping, along with stealing some of her underwear on multiple occasions. Prior to being found out, the stalker had attempted to place a tracking device on her car, prosecutors said.

Court documents made public Monday revealed details of charges against Mauricio Damian Guerrero, of Bensalem, PA. who was arrested after police found him on the roof of the woman’s home early February.

His victim was only identified as R.N and of being 24 years old.

The defendant is facing two Class A felony counts of nighttime burglary of a home following his February 9 arrest. He is also charged with two Class B felony counts of daytime burglary.

The documents indicate Guerrero met the victim on the paid subscription website OnlyFans and drove about 350 miles to the woman’s home.

Voyeurism

Somersworth police said Guerrero broke into the woman’s home, stole her house key and had a duplicate key made. He came and went from the home several times, once photographing the woman while she slept with no clothes, with the focus on her private parts according to retrieved images on his cellphone.

In the attic, where Guerrero had been spending time, investigators found food, cups of urine, headphones along with a tracking device he intended to place in the woman’s vehicle, police said.

According to court documents, the woman gave Guerrero her address because she wanted him to buy her a new TV and a fireplace. She claimed she never wanted to meet in person, but he pushed her to do so according to the dailymail.

Guerrero was caught at the home on February 9 at 4.43am after R.N. and her housemate called Somersworth police after hearing someone inside her Highland Street residence.

Police estimate Guerrero stalking his victim at her home no less than on four occasions.

At the time of the incursions, the 20 year old had been temporarily staying at an Airbnb in nearby Portsmouth.

Guerrero was released on $2,500 cash bail against the wishes of prosecutors.

Bail conditions require Guerrero to wear a tracking bracelet, and forbidden to return to New Hampshire or have contact with the victim, WMUR-TV reported.