Lottie Moss dumped by Storm Models. How Kate Moss younger sister came to be undone by cocaine addiction, her raunchy OnlyFans account, drastic plastic surgery & ongoing wild ways.

She’s had everything given to her and yet even that wasn’t enough for half sister of Kate Moss, Lottie Moss who according to an exclusive report seemingly has been dumped by top London modelling agent, Storm.

While it may have seemed the stars were looking up for Lottie Moss, 24, less than four years after getting her ‘silver platter’ start in the fashion industry courtesy of being Kate Moss’ younger half sister, fashion insiders have expressed concern as to the young model’s staying power.

‘I’m addicted to coke,’ Lottie Moss admitted in a February TikTok video.

Not the first or last model to be afflicted by cocaine addiction, an accompanying ‘pick me up’ in the fashion world, Lottie Moss admits having to also deal with the pressure of being Kate Moss younger (half) sister and the expectations to follow in her older sister’s footsteps. Except she hasn’t. Public meltdowns aside.

According to the dailymail, Storm model agency in London — who have nurtured super stars such as Cara Delevingne along with Kate Moss — seemingly has been forced to part ways with Lottie, having removed her from their books after ‘troubling’ reports of her ‘wild lifestyle,’ ‘cocaine addiction’, drastic cosmetic surgery along with her raunchy ‘OnlyFans’ account.

‘I have a really bad addiction to coke’

While the top tier modelling agency has declined to address speculation that it has ‘finally’ cut ties with Lottie, the model’s absence from their London books appears to be a tacit admission that the agency has been forced to let go of Lottie – who they brought on their books at only age 13 — for fear of tarnishing its high brand image and the high grade caliber talent it seeks to represent.

Along with deleting Lottie’s portfolio from their website, Storm haven’t posted about Lottie to their Instagram profile, which is followed by 439K fans and industry professionals, since September 2020.

According to company insiders, the agency was forced to distance itself from Lottie after she confessed to having a ‘really bad’ addiction to cocaine and checked herself into rehab.

There was also growing concern amongst industry bosses over the amount of cosmetic surgery Lottie had undergone, with Storm models banned from drastically altering their appearance.

Revealed an insider: ‘Lottie got caught up in the world of partying and drug taking and even confessed to having a cocaine addiction on social media.

‘She left Storm Management with no choice but to sever ties because that’s not the way they operate.

‘They are known for launching the successful careers of hundreds of models and the association with Lottie was beginning to tarnish their reputation.

Lottie Moss strips naked after checking into rehab for coke addiction amid ‘fight with sister Kate’ https://t.co/3bTHw3vv1Y — 9 Breaking News (@9_breaking_news) February 18, 2022

Breakup with ur girlfriend I’m BORED pic.twitter.com/t4Eaw6a9yX — Lottie Moss (@LottieMoss) February 9, 2022

‘Wrong social media image’

‘Her partying lifestyle, sexualised content on Instagram, and her OnlyFans profile, made it impossible for Lottie to be signed for high fashion campaigns with the likes of Chanel and Calvin Klein, who she’s previously worked for.’

Behind the scenes, Lottie admitted she had fallen in with the wrong crowd, which sparked mental health problems. In April 2020, the model according to the SUN posted: ‘I have never been happier mentally, I’ve struggled a lot in the last few years with myself and anxiety and other things.’

Posted Lottie in the past: ‘My struggles have caused me to act out of character and ultimately I think I was becoming a person that I didn’t really like, which is why I numbed myself with substances and put myself down through neglect of my mental health and my general health.’

She added she had surrounded herself with ‘people who were a similar mental state’ and that she realised that ‘was not helping’.

Appearing at last week’s NME Awards, her first public outing since being in rehab, the ‘rising star’ ‘fallen star’ was subject to rampant speculation speculation that she’s altered her facial appearance after her jawline looked significantly sharper.

Lottie has previously gone under the knife, admitting to having a breast enhancement in 2019 and has several tattoos, while also dying her hair.

Lottie Moss wows as she dons tiny leather dress held up by luck alone for NME Awardshttps://t.co/zWVdn32uAG pic.twitter.com/v1l3s7xYae — Daily Star (@dailystar) March 2, 2022

‘I had everything handed to me…’

A top cosmetic surgeon said: ‘Lottie looks as though she’s had filler inserted into her jaw, as well as her chin, which has now made it look pointier.’

Perhaps the most fitting comment that summarizes Lottie’s predicament is the statement in which she told press: ‘I had a great time modelling, but everything was handed to me, I never felt like I worked for anything. I wanted something of my own. So now I take naked pictures.’

Which perhaps might be a roundabout way of saying, ‘sometimes it pays to be a young starlet untainted by expectation, clout and insider family connection’ – forced to figure things out on their own and make their own way – away from glaring lights and the temptations that beckon the gallivanting set.