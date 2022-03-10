New Orleans babysitter charged with beating death of 6 month old boy

Keriaon Smith New Orleans babysitter charged with beating death of 6 month old boy after autopsy results reveal child’s death to be a homicide. Suspect was a family friend.

A New Orleans babysitter has been charged with beating death of a 6-month-old boy she was watching in New Orleans, police said.

Keriaon M. Smith, 19, was previously arrested on a cruelty charge but was re-booked with second-degree murder Tuesday after autopsy results ruled the child’s death to be a homicide, according to a news release from the New Orleans Police Department.

In addition to the murder charge, Smith is also facing one count each of domestic abuse battery, domestic abuse child endangerment, and second-degree cruelty to a juvenile according to online jail records.