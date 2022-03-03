Elicia Miller Las Vegas daycare worker breaks toddler boy’s leg as child’s parents now seek to sue the teacher and Creme de la Creme daycare.

A Las Vegas daycare worker has admitted to breaking the leg of a toddler boy after ‘losing her temper.’ But that might not be enough as the child’s parents now seek civil damages against her and the daycare.

The incident which occurred in May 2021 at the Creme de la Creme daycare led to authorities charging Elicia Miller, 32, with child abuse.

Surveillance video captured the moment when the caretaker picked up the unidentified child and slam him to the ground, grappling him until his leg snaps.

In returning for copping to a charge of child abuse, Miller was spared having to serve any jail time and receiving only probation, 50 hours of community service and being mandated to attend an anger management class.

The child’s parents, who have elected to stay anonymous, are now suing the child care staffer and daycare for negligence and abuse.

‘I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,’

The parents’ attorney, Adam Ellis, said the daycare failed to properly address what unfolded from the start.

‘If the investigation were different and cameras were reviewed and there were statements taken and taken more seriously and objectively, I think everyone would have realized this was a far more serious situation than they thought it was,’ Ellis told KLAS.

He said the daycare delayed getting the child the immediate medical care he needed. No paramedics were called. Instead, the father said he received a call to come pick up his son.

The parents said they were questioned by medical staff, and then child protective services was called. That’s when the dad says he reached out to the daycare demanding to see video. He says when he returned, he was only shown this 19-second clip.

‘I couldn’t believe what I was seeing,’ the father told KLAS. ‘The fact that she aggressively threw him and he he was just standing there. He wasn’t doing anything.’

‘They know what pain looks like and sounds like, and he … he was in pain,’ the father added.

‘I’ve never heard him cry like that,’ he said, adding that the boy has struggled since the encounter with a surgery, having to relearn how to walk, PTSD and behavioral changes.

Horrific video shows toddlers watch as daycare worker breaks boy’s leg https://t.co/aaRctgFVVl via @MailOnline

Elicia Miller, 32, was charged with child abuse for the altercation at Creme de la Creme in Las Vegas, but did not receive jail time after she confessed. — B Gallagher (@Gally66kg) March 3, 2022

School insists their priority is safety and security of the children in their care

‘He would shriek in a pitch that would break your heart,’ the child’s mother said.

The child according to the parents has also struggled with speaking after the incident.

The footage, first obtained by KLAS this week, was released Wednesday night by the network, despite efforts from the legal team of Creme de la Creme, which filed an emergency motion in court to prevent its release hours prior.

The motion, filed in Las Vegas Justice Court, was denied.

The footage shows a seemingly agitated Miller violently picking the child off the floor of the daycare and carrying him across the room, his limp body dangling side to side as she holds him by his armpits.

The staffer then slams the child to the floor behind a piece of furniture, obscuring the camera’s view of the altercation, where she appears to grapple with the struggling child.

The clip at that point shows seven other toddlers at the daycare reacting to the situation, clearly in distress.

Creme de la Creme in a statement said the teacher was immediately fired. And also saying that for 40 years, their No. 1 priority is the safety and security of the children in their care.