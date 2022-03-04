Christy Shadowens and Ronald Spencer Nashville TN couple indicted in meth induced death of baby niece, Alayna Shadowens who had been in their sole care.

A Nashville woman and her boyfriend have been charged with first-degree felony murder following the drug-related death of her infant niece, the Metro Nashville Police Department announced Thursday.

Christy Shadowens, 48, and Ronald Spencer, 40, both of Hermitage, were also indicted on aggravated child neglect charges in connection to the Jan.27, 2021 drug-related death of one year old baby girl, Alayna Shadowens.

The infant had been staying with the couple for several days when Shadowens discovered her niece unresponsive and not breathing in the couple’s Bonnalynn Drive home.

The child was transported to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, police said.

A Davidson County medical examiner found that Alayna died of methamphetamine toxicity. Detectives said the couple was the sole care provider for Alayna at the time of her death and responsible for the narcotics found at the home.

Ronald Spencer, 40, and Christy Shadowens, 48, are named in a 1st degree murder indictment in connection with the death of Shadowens’ nearly 1-yr-old niece. Alayna Shadowens died in January 2021 of acute methamphetamine intoxication while in their care. pic.twitter.com/0DzsNGuzcQ — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 3, 2022

Spencer has been in custody on un-related drug charges, police said.

According to an online court docket, Spencer also faces an ongoing prosecution involving counts of reckless driving, possession of a revoked license, driving while under the influence, and multiple counts of drug possession. That case dates back to last July.

Christy Shadowens, remained at large Thursday. Police said she may be in the Dickson area.

Anyone with information about Shadowens’ whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.