Shameika Dowell, Jacksonville, Florida woman chases after Mikaya Williams after pulling up and snatching 9 year old boy off the streets in her car. How a witness decided rather than idly watching by to get in her car and give chase…

A Jacksonville, Florida woman is being hailed a hero after springing to action and stopping a would be kidnapper abduct a 9 year old boy off the streets.

According to Shameika Dowell, on the evening of June 27, circa 9 p.m, she observed a young boy along a busy intersection selling water to passerbys when someone drove up to the boy.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Mikaya Williams told the boy, ‘Get in the car, your mom sent me.’

The woman is alleged to also have said, ‘Come here, I got your money.’

Williams is alleged to have then put the boy’s water cooler in her car and allegedly pushing the boy inside according to the Florida Times Union.

Inside the car, the boy told police he was crying, shaking, and screaming. Williams in turn according to cops turned the music up loud and started speeding.

That’s when Dowell, who had been watching the scene unfold decided get in her car and chase the suspect down.

Recalled Dowell, ‘I’m looking at someone snatch one of our kids. I had to think fast. I had to move quick.’

Dowell chased after the suspect, managing to catch up and block Williams while getting out of her vehicle, running up to the passenger side and kicking the door until it opened.

She pulled the boy out, grabbed his cooler, and held him close according to WJAX.

Thanks to her bravery, the child was returned safely to his family, with police later arresting Williams.

‘JSO thanks the heroic witness who stepped in and helped rescue the child from a dangerous situation,’ the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Dept said in a Facebook post.

Police said the suspect claimed she was on her ‘crazy medicine’ at the time. Williams is now charged with kidnapping and being held without bond. Her court date is set for July 21.