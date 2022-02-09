Sara Celeste Otero found dead: Body of missing Oceanside California woman found at base of cliff after last being seen alive 12 days ago.

The body of a California woman last seen alive 12 days ago was on Tuesday located in her car at the bottom of a cliff according to authorities.

Sara Celeste Otero, 28, was last seen around 8:40 a.m. on January 28 leaving her mother’s Oceanside home in a gray Subaru Outback with California license plate 7GAB955. Oceanside is about 40 miles north of San Diego.

Otero reportedly told her stepfather that she was going to work out at the gym with a friend, but she allegedly did not go to her gym and the friend claimed having no idea of any plans with Otero.

Otero’s stepbrother, Ryan Bear, told foxnews Otero failed to later turn up to work later that day with Otero failing to respond to any text messages. Investigators believe her phone has been shut off since about 10 a.m. the day she vanished.

Hunter Snowden of KUSI News reports that Oceanside police found Otero Camp Pendleton, at the bottom of a cliff. A helicopter was utilized to retrieve her.

A cause of death has not yet been officially released, but foul play isn’t suspected according to NBC San Diego.

UPDATE: I am heartbroken to share the news that Oceanside PD located Sara Celeste Otero’s body near Camp Pendleton late Tuesday. Because of the location she was found, a helicopter was used to remove her body from the bottom of a cliff.

Foul play is not suspected. pic.twitter.com/Rowj2aSbHr — Hunter Sowards (@huntersowards3) February 9, 2022

Up to her sudden disappearance, family members conceded the woman had been depressed and struggling with mental health issues and had previous substance abuse issues.