Richfield school shooting at Minnesota’s South Education Center leaves one student dead and one critically injured. Suspects flee as police investigate.

A Minnesota high school has been left reeling following a shooting outside school grounds which left one student dead and one critically injured, Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the South Education Center at 12:07 p.m., near Minneapolis where they discovered ‘two students had been shot on the sidewalk outside of the school, Richfield Police Chief Jay Henthorne said addressing reporters.

Both students were transported by ambulance to an area hospital, the police chief said. One student died from his injuries, Henthorne said, and the other remained in critical condition. Neither student has been named.

Henthorne said the suspects fled ‘immediately,’ and area schools were locked down. After a search of the school, police determined that ‘no further threat existed’ and other lockdowns were lifted.

‘This is a tragic day in the city of Richfield, our community, our hearts, our prayers, our thoughts go out to district, their students their families, and their community,’ he said at an afternoon news conference.

Search continues for suspects

‘The incident remains under active investigation, and law enforcement is searching for the suspects,’ the police chief added.

The 200-student facility, which includes pre-K students through young adults who attend for special education and community programs, was evacuated, schools Superintendent Sandra Lewandowski said.

The shooting happened outside the facility’s front entrance, she said.

Not immediately clear is what led up to the shooting.

No known motive was immediately disclosed.