Louisiana girl, 14, busted trying to hire hitman to kill ex on...

14 year old Louisiana arrested trying to hire hitman to kill ex boyfriend on fake website. Teen sought to have teen boy taken out on Valentine’s Day.

When love doesn’t work out… A 14-year-old Louisiana teen girl has been arrested after trying to hire a hitman to kill her ex-boyfriend on Valentine’s Day, authorities said.

Cops said the teen’s attempts to order the hit on her 14-year-old ex were thwarted by authorities Tuesday after she made the request through a fake website, 4WWL reported.

The girl, whose name hasn’t been released because of her age, was taken into custody after the administrator of the satirical site RentAHitman.com alerted authorities.

The teen was booked into East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center on a solicitation for murder charge.

‘My client is a juvenile first of all. In order to carry out any crime, you have to have the wherewithal to make it happen,’ the girl’s lawyer, Michael Nunnery, told reporters. ‘This is a 14-year-old, she doesn’t have $5 to pay a hitman.’

‘Got Issues? Click Here.’

The homepage of the fake hitman website features a button that reads: ‘Got Issues? Click Here.’

It takes users to a service request form that asks for the user’s full name, birthday and contact information ABC News 4 reports.

The teen girl proceeded to supply the fake site with information about her alleged target, included a photo of the 14 year old teen boy, what time he got on the bus, and where he might be found.

Responded the girl’s lawyer: ‘There’s no way she could have carried it out. They are sensationalizing this at that point.’

Not immediately clear is what led to the teen girl allegedly seeking to end her former boyfriend’s life.