Define boundaries? A Connecticut teacher has been filmed pulling the hair of a 12-year-old female student during an altercation. The incident led to the educator being booked on a felony charge and is the latest in a string of episodes involving teachers being sanctioned in the district.

Jennifer Wells-Jackson, 49, was arrested and charged with risk of injury to a minor and second degree breach of peace at King/Robinson Interdistrict Magnet School in New Haven on Tuesday afternoon WTNH reported.

Of disconcert, Wells-Jackson is the fourth teacher from the school district to be arrested since November, including one educator who brought a gun to the school according to WFSB.

A video of the incident (see below) shows students screaming for Wells-Jackson to let go of her 12 year old victim. She eventually does and appears to push the student’s head afterward.

Needless to say, the episode didn’t go down too well with school authorities who were forced to issue a swift response.

#CAUGHTONCAMERA – @wtnh obtained video showing a teacher at King Robinson Magnet School grabbing a 12-year-old student’s hair The student’s mom tells me “there’s no justification for putting your hands on someone’s child”#NewHaven pic.twitter.com/mCF1Ws5fQc — Lauren Linder (@lauren_linder) February 3, 2022

‘The district takes student safety very seriously. The school and the district are cooperating fully with the investigation by the New Haven Police Department,’ New Haven Public Schools told FOX 61.

Destinie James, the child’s mother, told WTNH that she is still trying to process what happened and how it could’ve been handled differently.

‘There’s certain things you say and there’s certain things you don’t say, there’s certain things you do and certain things you’re not supposed to do especially when dealing with people’s children,’ she told the media outlet. ‘At the end of the day, there’s no justification for putting your hands on someone’s child.’

Wells-Jackson was released after posting a $20,000 bond and is expected in court next week, according to WTNH.