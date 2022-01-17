Rudie Megan Maldonado and Felicia Ann Ferra Kiddie Academy Daycare workers in Rancho Cucamonga accused of fracturing 8 month old baby skull and seeking to conceal the injury from the boy’s mother.

Two California daycare workers are facing charges after attempting to conceal a skull fracture they allegedly caused an 8-month-old boy to incur while in their care, authorities say.

‘Photos of the suspects are being released, as investigators believe there may be additional victims,’ the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

On Thursday, after a four-month investigation by the sheriff’s office, Rudie Megan Maldonado, 29, of San Bernardino, and Felicia Ann Ferra, 50, of Yorba Linda, who both are employees at Kiddie Academy in Rancho Cucamonga, were arrested and charged with child abuse and conspiracy according to a release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the eight month old child came to suffer his skull fractures.

Authorities now fear additional victims.

Conspired to conceal victim’s injuries

Authorities began investigating on Sept. 4, 2021, when they were called to Loma Linda University Medical Center about an 8-month-old boy with a fractured skull.

The child’s injuries were so severe that he was being treated in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.

During the investigation, the sheriff’s Crimes Against Children Detail learned that the baby attended the daycare center in Rancho Cucamonga.

‘At the conclusion of the investigation, Rudie Megan Maldonado and Felicia Ann Ferra were arrested for conspiring to conceal the victim’s injuries and neglect of the victim’s well-being,’ the sheriff’s department said in its statement.

Maldonado was arrested and charged with child abuse and conspiracy and was booked at Central Detention Center in San Bernardino.

After an arrest warrant was issued for Ferra, she turned herself in at West Valley Detention Center and was booked under conspiracy and child abuse.

Both were released after posting bail.

Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising released a statement to NBC Los Angeles, but said the academy in Rancho Cucamonga is an ‘independently owned and operated [franchise] location.’

‘We are aware of the serious allegations against an assistant teacher and the director of the Kiddie Academy of Rancho Cucamonga, California,’ according to the statement, which added: ‘We are committed to working with the franchise owners to ensure full cooperation with local authorities.’

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Roger Alfaro at (909) 387-3615, or forward anonymous tips through 1-800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.