Muhammad Siddiqui Texas synagogue hostage suspect demands sister release.

Muhammad Siddiqui Texas synagogue hostage suspect demands convicted terrorist sister be released as he holds rabbi and 3 attendees hostage at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville.

An armed man has taken attendees at Dallas-Fort Worth area synagogue hostage, demanding that his convicted terrorist sister be released according to reports.

The man claiming to have bombs in unknown locations after having a rabbi and three others hostage at the Congregation Beth Israel, in Colleyville during religious services around 11.30am, which were being live-streamed. The live stream cut off shortly before 2pm local time.

The rabbi has been identified as Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker ABC News reported. It is unclear to what extent the hostage-taker is armed.

The suspect, thought to be Muhammad Siddiqui, the brother of a previously convicted female terrorist, Aafia Siddiqui, is demanding to have the sister freed, according to a cited federal official.

Siddiqui is incarcerated at Carswell Air Force Base near Fort Worth. The female relative is alleged had alleged ties to al-Qaida and was convicted of assault and attempted murder of a U.S. soldier in 2010 and sentenced to 86 years in prison.

Texas Synagogue Hostage Drama live-streamed online, now cut out – suspect said wanted to talk to his sister, also reportedly said he’s “going to die” (Warning: DISTRESSING)#Texas #Colleyville pic.twitter.com/cWEDVZ0rc5 — Newsistaan (@newsistaan) January 15, 2022

Before the live stream cut off, the unknown assailant can be heard saying, ‘I’m going to die. Don’t cry about me’

‘Are you listening? I am going to die,’ he repeated over and over according to the dailymail.

There is believed to be one suspect at this time. The FBI has responded to the scene, along with local authorities and hostage negotiators. The Department of Homeland Security secretary has also been briefed on the situation, a U.S. official said.

The Colleyville Police Department’s SWAT team responded to the area midday Saturday and evacuated residents in the immediate area.

As of 1:20 p.m. local time, the situation ‘remains ongoing,’ the department said on social media. ‘We ask that you continue to avoid the area.’

The FBI is now negotiating with the man and the FBI be can seen on site.

Not immediately clear is why the alleged hostage taker decided to target the Texas synagogue…