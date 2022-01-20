Devonne Marsh Detroit man sets pregnant girlfriend with twins on fire: gets $50K bond. Victim suffers third-degree burns to 60% of her body. Clings to life.

A Detroit man accused of having set his pregnant girlfriend on fire has made bond after setting the woman ablaze with lighter fluid following an argument earlier this month.

Devonne Marsh, 41, was arrested and charged after the incident at the home he shared with his 26-year-old live-in girlfriend, FOX2 Detroit reported, citing police.

The woman, who is 6-and-a-half months pregnant, did not report the case out of fear of retribution, police said. Instead, someone else tipped off cops.

The mom-to-be suffered third-degree burns to 60% of her body, and remains hospitalized in critical condition, and it is unclear whether the babies will survive.

‘How do you do this to another human being? I can’t – it’s unimaginable,’ Detroit Police Commander Michael McGinnis told reporters. ‘Just incredibly traumatic injuries. I did see pictures and I just…the pain she must be suffering, I can’t imagine.’

How did he only get $50K bond?

Upon his arrest, Marsh was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, assault with intent to commit bodily harm less than murder and a weapons misdemeanor, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office’s inmate database.

Marsh, a parole absconder with a history of violent crime, had bond set at $50,000. Despite his criminal history, Marsh could be freed on bail if he can post 10% of the bond, which is $5,000 MLive reported.

‘We just hope that he remains in custody through the trial process so the victim can heal without fear of any kind of retribution from him,’ McGinnis told FOX2Detroit.

At the time of his arrest, Marsh had warrants out of Macomb County and a pending case in Livonia, a city outside of Detroit.

Marsh has previously faced guns, drugs and assault charges.