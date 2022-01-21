Christina Darling St Francis College charged with hate crime after anti semitic rant against 3 Jewish children playing on a Marine Park, Brooklyn street.

A psychology student has been charged with a hate crime after allegedly hurling anti-Semitic slurs at three Jewish children after having spat on one along a Brooklyn street last week.

Christina Marie Darling, 21, was arrested on Friday and charged with aggravated harassment as a hate crime, endangering the welfare of a child and menacing, the NYPD Hate Crimes unit tweeted.

Surveillance video captured the incident (see below) that occurred around 12:30pm last week Friday on a Marine Park street lined with private homes.

In the video, the St Francis College student is seen storming up to an eight-year-old boy playing with two of his younger siblings – aged seven and two – and launching into an anti-Semitic tirade before spitting on him.

‘Hitler should have killed you all. I’ll kill you and know where you live,’ she yelled, according to the NYPD.

‘Hitler should have killed you’

No injuries were reported to police.

It remained unclear what incited the episode.

‘This woman passed by them, yelled at them. Something along the lines of Hitler should have killed you all,’ the children’s father, Aryah Fried, told CBS2.

Fried said his son replied to the suspect that he would save his little sister.

‘I have to teach him not to engage. But he engaged. And she came running back. Spat in his face. And told him we will kill you all. I know where you live. And we’ll make sure to get you all next time,’ Fried said.

‘I would hope that she understands the severity of what she did,’ Fried said. ‘To do it to anybody is obviously problematic, but for an adult to do it to a child is just beyond crazy.’

Christina Darling’s mother told the nypost following her daughter’s arrest that the 21 year old ‘has mental problems’.

‘She needs to get help, it’s not like she hates Jews,’

‘She needs to get help, it’s not like she hates Jews,’ Michelle Darling insisted.

Not so according to the student’s former boyfriend, Shayne Yorrick, who claims Christina Darling has issues with Hasidic Jews.

‘I know she had a thing against Hasidic Jews, but I never knew it was this severe,’ Yorrick told the nypost. ‘She would bad-mouth and talk down on them. She said they were annoying, that they don’t deserve to be around and should all go back to Israel – things along those lines.’

A petition on Change.org identified Darling as a St. Francis College student, where she is listed as studying psychology as well as education and English. The petition is calling for her expulsion.

‘I urge President Miguel Martinez-Saenz to stand by his promises and denounce this horrifying act of racism, bigotry, and harassment against the Jewish people,‘ the petition reads. ‘If appropriate disciplinary action isn’t taken, an egregious precedent will be set.’

‘I would hope that she understands the severity of what she did,’ Fried said. ‘To do it to anybody is obviously problematic but for an adult to do it to a child is beyond crazy.’

‘We also teach our kids to look out for people that look like moms when they feel unsafe. And this woman looks like a person that might have been a safe looking person for the kids. So, what do we tell them now?’ one person said to CBS.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.