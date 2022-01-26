Anna Bella Dukes Albuquerque New Mexico teen arrested in murder of Elias Otero in botched Snapchat hostage scheme. Also charged is woman’s boyfriend, Adrian Avila.

A New Mexico teenage girl is facing murder charges after a hostage scheme she and her then boyfriend orchestrated via using social media led to the would-be ransom payer being shot dead, cops said.

Anna Bella Dukes, 18, was arrested Monday for her part in the February 2021 murder of former correction officer, Elias Otero, 24, Albuquerque police stated in a Twitter post.

The woman’s arrest comes nearly a month after Dukes was charged in mid December for her part in the fatal shooting of Otero. Until her arrest on Monday, Dukes had been on the run.

The 24-year-old victim was a former corrections officer at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Albuquerque.

Dukes allegedly used Snapchat face time to connect with Otero’s brother, Nicholas, then lured him to an in-person meeting at Alvarado Park, where three armed men — including her boyfriend — were waiting, according to the Albuquerque Journal.

Botched hostage for cash grab

They robbed Nicholas of money and jewelry, then brought him to his brother’s home, where they demanded Elias bring cash outside or they would kill Nicholas, KOB 4 reported.

Elias came outside and threatened to shoot the hostage-takers only for matters to turn deadly when Dukes’ boyfriend, Adrian Avila, 17, opened fire and fatally shot Elias.

Nicholas was able to escape to safety as the shooting unfolded.

Dukes is facing charges of murder, kidnapping, armed robbery, tampering with evidence and conspiracy. Avila turned himself in last month after discovering a warrant for his and Dukes arrest had been issued, KRQE reported. Avila was booked with the same charges as Dukes.

Grieving mom Alicia Otero told KRQE that she believes justice will be served for her son.

‘Every day we wish that we get justice and, you know, someone to pay for what they did to him and knowing they finally turned themselves in, it just feels good that it’s not gonna go unsolved,’ the mother said.

Avila nor Dukes have entered pleas to the charges they face.