Illinois state trooper shoots teacher wife then self in murder suicide

Antonio Alvarez Illinois state trooper shoots Amanda Alvarez dead then self in murder suicide. Teacher wife was getting ready to leave her husband.

An off-duty Illinois State Police trooper and his teacher wife were found shot dead inside a parked car on Chicago’s South Side on Monday in a suspected murder suicide.

The bodies of Trooper Antonio Alvarez, 30, and Amanda Alvarez, 31, were found around 1.40pm on Monday, after a witness came across a car in the 11000 block of South Avenue E and discovered inside the bodies according to Chicago police.

The couple were pronounced dead at the scene from gunshot wounds to the head, state police said. The car they were in was non-department issued.

A gun was recovered at the scene, Chicago police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner said Antonio Alvarez, 30, a 3 year veteran with the department died by suicide and his wife Amanda Alvarez, 31, died by homicide. Both had gunshot wounds to the head according to ABC7Chicago.

Marital woes

The woman’s family saying that she was on the verge of leaving her husband at the time of her death.

Amanda Alvarez was a schoolteacher. Her family told ABC7 that she and her husband were having martial problems and were separated. It remained unclear when the couple separated.

Before her death, Amanda was said to have told relatives that she planned to leave Antonio.

The shooting has also left neighbors shaken.

‘It’s shocking and sad,’ East Side resident, Delores Williams told ABC7. ‘This is a nice neighborhood and everybody is friendly, and it’s a tragedy.’

Recent social media posts reveal that Amanda and Antonio Alvarez leave behind two young children – a son and daughter.