Wilton Manors hit and run crash driver Sean Charles Greer appears in court after killing two children, and injuring four. Was driving on suspended license and was on probation for burglary.

A Florida man appeared in court on Wednesday just two days after a hit and run crash in Wilton Manors that led to two children being killed and four others injured, including two who remained in critical conditional.

Sean Charles Greer, 27, was arrested late Tuesday after physical evidence led detectives to the driver following the Monday afternoon crash, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

Greer who had his license suspended in 2016, was on probation for burglary when he plowed into a crowd of children in Broward County, WFOR-TV reported.

During a court appearance Wednesday, deputies led Greer away after he apparently objected to attending the proceeding, scuffled with a deputy and knocked over a podium. The court session was delayed for a minute as he was taken from the room.

‘We seem to have lost him for a moment,’ Judge Joseph Murphy said during the videotaped hearing according to NBC Miami. Someone then told Murphy, ‘Your honor, he stepped away. He didn’t want to come back before the judge.’

Sped from crash scene before his arrest hours later

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said Greer was behind the wheel of a 2009 Honda Accord shortly before 3 p.m. Monday when he tried to cut off a merging Broward County transit bus, lost control and jumped the sidewalk, striking the children.

Greer is accused of running over six children, killing 6-year-old Andrea Fleming and 5-year-old Kylie Jones.

Andrea Fleming and Jones died at the scene. Draya Fleming, Laziyah Stokes, Johnathan Carter and Audre Fleming were transported to Broward Health Medical Center, police said.

Greer is accused of speeding from the crash scene. Cops found the car they believe Greer was driving hours later. Greer was taken into custody on Tuesday.

Greer faces 14 charges, including two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving death, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury, tampering with evidence, four counts of driving without a license causing death and/or serious bodily injuries and driving with a suspended license.

The judge also ordered Greer ‘not to drive or operate any vehicle that is motorized anywhere, anytime,’ and deemed him ‘an extreme flight risk.’

Physical evidence on the scene and other information led detectives to identify the vehicle involved which was then released among law enforcement agencies. It was later located in Wilton Manors.

Suspect confessed

Police said the vehicle had damage consistent with being involved in the crash. The front bumper was missing, which was located at the scene.

Detectives arrested Greer, who they say confessed to his involvement.

His court-appointed public defender said Greer suffers from asthma, depression and insomnia, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported.

According to prosecutors, Greer’s Florida driver’s license has been suspended since 2016. He also has prior arrests, including for possession of cannabis, petty theft and driving with a suspended license, dating to 2013.