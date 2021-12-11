Off duty Chicago cop charged with murder of Galewood girlfriend planning to...

Pierre Tyler Chicago cop charged with Andris Wofford murder in instance of domestic violence after girlfriend and mother of his child was planning on leaving police officer boyfriend.

A Chicago police officer has been charged with the murder of his 29 year old girlfriend after shooting and killing the woman at her Galewood area home.

The Chicago Police Department said Saturday Pierre Tyler was an off-duty officer at the time of shooting. The victim was identified as 29 year old woman, Andris Wofford, who was the mother of two young daughters, including that of a six month old girl with Officer Tyler said to be the child’s father.

Police said they responded to a home in the 2100 block of North Nashville Avenue Thursday morning for a well-being check.

Officers arrived and found Wofford with a gunshot wound to the chin. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Reports told of the gunman, identified only as an off duty police officer with the Chicago Police Department arrested at the scene and taken into custody. The cop, since identified as Officer Pierre Tyler of West Town, was relieved of police powers, police said.

History of domestic violence

Tyler according to a Chicago Police release has since been charged with first degree murder.

Sources told the Chicago Sun-Times Wofford had previously filed a complaint against the Chicago Police Officer Pierre Tyler accusing him of domestic violence.

Police haven’t said what led up to the shooting. Previous reports alluded to the 29 year old girlfriend planning to leave Officer Tyler.

Tyler is scheduled to appear in court on Saturday.