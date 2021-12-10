Andris Wofford shot dead by off duty Chicago cop:

Andris Wofford shot dead by off duty Chicago police officer after she planned to leave him. History of ongoing domestic violence.

An off-duty Chicago cop has been arrested for fatally shooting the mother of his child — who planned to break up with him according to reports.

The officer — who was not identified because he had yet to be charged — was taken into custody early Thursday after Andris Wofford, 29, was found dead dead at a home in the city’s Northwest side following a call for a well being check.

The woman was found with a gunshot wound to the chin. She was pronounced dead on the scene WFLD reported. Police had yet to say what led up to the shooting.

Wofford’s sister told WFLD she had been dating the officer for two to three years and had a 9-month-old child with him but planned on leaving him while intending to co-parent their child.

‘Everyone is shocked,’ said Wofford’s sister, Chquita Bell. ‘Everyone is distraught. Confused. We didn’t see this coming. We didn’t know that it had gotten to this point.’

History of domestic violence

Wofford, who also had 6-year-old child, worked as a social worker. Her father went to the officer’s home and later called police after another sister couldn’t reach her early Thursday to pick up her child, Bell said.

‘So young and so vibrant and so full of life,’ Bell said of her sister, who was working toward earning a master’s degree. ‘She loved her job, her career, school, everything. She was really doing it.’

Sources told the Chicago Sun-Times Wofford had previously filed a complaint against the officer accusing him of domestic violence.

Wofford, who was discovered dead in a residence in the 2100 block of North Nashville Avenue, lived along the same block, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The involved officer has been relieved of his police powers as investigations continue. Come Friday, charges were pending against the officer according to the Chicago Tribune.

The deadly shooting marks the second fatal domestic incident involving an off-duty Chicago cop since early November. A female off-duty cop fatally shot her husband — another Chicago cop — as they struggled over a gun in their home near O’Hare International Airport on Nov. 2.