Memphis newborn baby with umbilical cord found abandoned at Binghampton apartment complex as authorities say no charges will be made against the mother.

A newborn baby boy was found abandoned Wednesday afternoon at a Memphis apartment complex in Binghampton, with investigators saying they have identified the infant’s mother.

The child was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in non-critical condition police said.

WMC-TV reported police would not be filing charges against the mother.

Tennessee safe haven law allows mothers to confidentially surrender newborns to designated facilities within 14 days of birth without fear of prosecution. The recovered child was left outside one of the apartments in the complex, where it was found by children of tenants playing.

‘It was her baby. Y’all gonna lock her up?’ a woman was heard screaming at another woman outside the apartment according to WREG. ‘You lied! You did all of that! You should have told me!’

A newborn baby was found abandoned at a Memphis apartment. He was found just like this, no clothes, outside, umbilical cord still attached. MPD say he’s been taken to the hospital. I’ll have updates throughout the night, but here’s what we know: https://t.co/HKdrrXx6Zv pic.twitter.com/O8isxM4MaB — Kayla Solomon (@KSolomonReports) December 9, 2021

Of note, the baby was likely only a few hours old with the child’s umbilical cord still attached, WHBQ reported.

Not immediately clear is what led to the child’s mother dumping the child and whether her family were aware that she was pregnant. While others wondered if the mother was aware that a Safe Haven Law entitling her to legally leave her child at a designated location, existed.