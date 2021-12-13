Natalie Marie Gonzalez Florida woman arrested for the murder of her mother. Neighbors describe her holding hammer and scissors.

Florida authorities arrested a 32-year-old woman Sunday in connection with the death of her mother.

Natalie Marie Gonzalez was charged with first-degree murder following the ‘homicide death’ of her mother on Saturday at a home in the Orlando suburb of Kissimmee according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

At the time of the mother’s death, Gonzalez was seen leaving the victim’s Windy Dune Court home with a weapon in her hand. Deputies who had been called to the residence ordered Gonzalez to drop the weapon as she exited the home FOX35 reported.

The woman’s arrest which was witnessed by locals included a next door neighbor saying Gonzalez exited the crime scene with a hammer and scissors in her hands and initially refusing to put the items down despite repeated deputy demands. Upon relinquishing the items, the woman then ran up and down in front of neighbors’ homes.

Jail records did not list an attorney for Gonzalez, and the sheriff’s office had not released an arrest affidavit. The name of the victim or a murder motive had yet to be released.

‘Extremely agitated’

A long time Windy Dune Court resident, Luis Lara said he had never seen nothing like this on their street before.

‘Surprise, surprise. I never see nothing here. It’s a very quiet area,’ Lara told WKMG.

Lara said deputies were at the home all day.

‘I see police putting yellow tape around,’ he said.

Deputies declined to release any information as to what had happened.

Gonzalez was scheduled to make a first appearance on Sunday but she didn’t because she was very agitated according to WKMG. Her defense said that she was ‘extremely agitated’ that morning and correctional officers had to use a Taser on her. Gonzalez’s first appearance was rescheduled for Monday.