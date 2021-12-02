Ethan Crumbley pleads not guilty; Oxford High School shooter faces life in prison as he is charged as an adult to four counts of murder, terrorism and other charges as its revealed he met with school officials day before rampage over ‘concerning’ behavior.

The 15-year-old suspect accused of opening gunfire at a Michigan high school, killing four people and wounding seven more, has pled not guilty during a court arraignment on Wednesday where he was charged with four counts of first-degree murder among other charges.

The teen, who is being charged as an adult, also faces one count of terrorism causing death, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to Karen McDonald, the Oakland County prosecutor.

The suspect, who was identified as Ethan Crumbley, made his first court appearance on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty. The judge denied bond after prosecutors called video of the shooting ‘horrific’ and said the suspect ‘methodically and deliberately walked down the hallway aiming the firearm at students and firing.’

The suspect could face additional charges, McDonald said. Prosecutors are also considering filing charges against his parents for failing to lock up the gun the sophomore used during Tuesday’s rampage. Police said the teen’s father purchased the gun just days prior to the shooting. McDonald declined to comment on whether the suspect took the gun or whether it was given to him illegally.

McDonald said there’s evidence that suggests ‘this was not just an impulsive act,’ and that it was planned ‘well before the incident.’

Recovered video on cellphone showed teen suspect talking about his plans

‘We’ve charged four counts of first-degree murder, which requires premeditation,’ she said. ‘And I am absolutely sure after reviewing the evidence that it wasn’t even a close call. It was absolutely premeditated.’

The teen who had been detained at a juvenile facility was relocated to the Oakland County Jail with a judge declining to offer bond the Detroit News reported.

The teen suspect would be held in isolation and would not be in contact with any other adult inmates. Crumbley remained on suicide watch.

Crumbley’s cell phone, obtained by authorities through a search warrant, depicted a video made by him the night before the incident in which he talked about his plans, the Detroit News reported.

Police said they responded to Oxford High School just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday after receiving reports of an active shooter on the premises. Crumbley, fired at least 30 rounds, police said. He voluntarily surrendered to police and was taken into custody within minutes, officials said.

Authorities have not yet determined a motive for the shooting.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said Wednesday that when authorities encountered the suspect, he was walking down a hallway with 18 rounds left, seven in his pocket and the rest in a magazine.

‘Now I become death….’

‘With this much ammunition still with him… the quick actions of the school and the lockdown, as well as the deputies going to the danger, saved lives,’ he said.

Bouchard said the school had contact with the suspect the day before the shooting regarding ‘concerning’ behavior, and that his parents were brought in the day of the shooting for a meeting according to CBSNews. Bouchard did not say what the ‘concerning’ behavior was but said there were no school records of the suspect being bullied.

The four deceased victims have been identified as 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, 17-year old Madisyn Baldwin, 17-year-old Justin Shilling and 16-year old Tate Myre. Seven others were wounded in the shooting, including a 47-year-old teacher at the school, which is about 45 minutes north of Detroit. The sheriff said it did not appear that the students were specifically targeted.

Crumbley faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.