: About author bio at bottom of article.

Cape Coral FL man banned from United Airlines after wearing thong as...

Adam Jenne Cape Coral Florida man banned from United Airlines after wearing thong as mask in protest to the federal mask mandate.

A Florida man was banned from flying United Airlines after wearing a red thong as a face covering while boarding a flight in protest of the federal mask mandate.

Adam Jenne, of Cape Coral, told NBC 2 that ‘his choice of face covering’ Wednesday at Fort Lauderdale Airport amid the ongoing pandemic got him kicked off a plane bound for Washington, DC.

Jenne insisted that he was in compliance with the mask mandate, as the red women’s panties covered both his nose and mouth, but staff on his Dec. 15 flight apparently didn’t agree.

‘It’s all nonsense,’ Jenne said of the mask requirement aboard planes.

‘COVID doesn’t know that we’re at cruising altitude. It’s stupid. The whole thing is theater,’ the would be passenger said.

Ousted passenger compares self to civil rights activist Rosa Parks

Jenne said Wednesday wasn’t the first time he donned red panties into a mask aboard a plane.

‘Every single flight has been met with different reactions from the flight crew,’ he told NBC2 ‘Some with a wild appreciation, others confrontational.’

‘I think the best way to illustrate absurdity is with absurdity,’ Jenne told . In an interview with the news station, Jenne compared himself to iconic Civil Rights activist Rosa Parks.

‘Everything else that has sparked change in this country has started from everyday people,’ Jenne said. ‘Rosa Parks wasn’t famous. She changed the course of history.’

In a statement to the nypost, a United Airlines spokesperson credited the airline workers with confronting Jenne before the plane took off.

‘The customer clearly wasn’t in compliance with the federal mask mandate and we appreciate that our team addressed the issue on the ground prior to takeoff, avoiding any potential disruptions [in] the air,’ the statement said.

The airliner has since refunded Jenne for his flight

Despite getting booted off the flight Wednesday, Jenne said he planned to give it another try on Thursday when was set to fly with a different airline.

‘Hopefully, Spirit Airlines has a better sense of humor,’ he said.

Maybe they’ll upgrade him to first class? But probably not…