A Brazilian woman has been sentenced to 57 years jail time for beating her pregnant friend to death with a brick and stealing her unborn child from her womb, according to local media.

Rozalba Maria Grime, 27, lured Flavia Godinho Mafra, a 24-year-old teacher, on Aug. 27, 2020, to an old pottery site in the town of Canelinha, where she struck her several times on the head with a brick, killing her, Brazil’s GloboG1 reported.

Grime then used a utility knife to slice open her friend’s stomach and pull out the baby, before hiding the mom-to-be in a kiln when she died of a hemorrhage, local press reported. Mafra was 36 weeks pregnant.

After killing ‘her friend’, Grime went with her partner — who believed she had been pregnant — to a hospital, where she told staff she had just given birth. But they were suspicious of her account and called the police.

Her partner, who was considered a suspect, was acquitted of any involvement on July 27.

During the course of the 15 hour trial, Grime told the court how she had planned the crime and had researched how to remove the unborn child from the woman’s womb – as well as how to simulate the symptoms of pregnancy and childbirth.

Grime was convicted of aggravated murder, attempted murder of a baby, concealment of a corpse, obstruction of justice, abduction of a minor and denying the rights of a newborn.