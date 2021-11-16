Jamie Moore East Orange NJ mother faces series of charges after daughter JaShyah Moore runs away as extent of abuse is revealed.

The mother of a New Jersey teen facing child endangerment charges after the woman’s run away daughter, missing for almost a month and found in the streets of NYC is alleged to have suffered ongoing abuse according to a criminal complaint released on Monday.

Jamie Moore, 39, of East Orange reported her 14-year-old daughter JaShyah Moore missing on October 14 after the girl didn’t return from a trip to the store a block away. JaShyah was found late last week at a Manhattan shelter and had cut her hair to disguise her appearance.

On the following day, officials announced they’d arrested the mother and charged her with two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child. The mother was also accused of physical abuse and neglect. JaShyah and her 3-year-old brother were removed from the home and placed into the custody of New Jersey’s Division of Child Protection and Permanency.

On the day of her running away, JaShyah said her mother had sent her out to buy paper towels and juice, only to realize on the way to the store she had lost the benefits card she needed to make the purchase.

During questioning, the teen told investigators that her mother assaulted her when she returned home, after conceding losing the benefits card. The teen alleges her mother stabbing her, beating her with a frying pan and spraying bleach in her eyes.

‘Leave her all bruised up’

‘The victim stated that she left and knew she could not go back home because her mom would beat her and leave her all bruised up,’ according to a criminal complaint cited by Foxnews.

It was upon the mother demanding that JaShyah go back outside and retrace her steps in the hope of finding the missing benefits card or ‘not come home,’ that the teen girl fled the family home after fearing further retribution.

The abuse suffered on October 14 may have been the tip of the iceberg, with documents highlighting a two year history of alleged abuse.

‘Jamie Moore did endanger the welfare of the victim … specifically by stabbing the victim to her shoulder causing a laceration that is still visible, spraying bleach in her eyes, pulling her braids out, striking her in the head with a frying pan, striking her with blue hangers [and] striking her with a broom handle,’ the complaint states.

The girl said her mother frequently knelt on her with her ‘knees on her neck and back causing her to struggle to breathe’ and struck her ‘repeatedly,’ the complaint states.

According to NBCNY, Moore is also accused of forcing her daughter to skip school and beg for money on the streets.

Moore is accused of educational neglect for not enrolling the 14-year-old in school this year and forcing her to log out of online school last year.

“If I gotta die myself to find you, we’re gonna find you.” The mother of Jashyah Moore, a missing girl from New Jersey who was last seen on October 14, is speaking out in a desperate plea to find her daughter. https://t.co/hCpRZEhsWU pic.twitter.com/9Nb87WPWAM — ABC News (@ABC) November 10, 2021

Mom insisted JaShyah did not run away

Over the course of the month her daughter was missing, Moore had continued to maintain that, JaShyah did not run away and called on police and the public to help locate the teen according to 6ABC. At no point did the mother allude to the strife at the family home.

‘I cannot imagine what she might be going through just being away from us this long, being away from her family who loves her very much,’ Moore said on November 5 to press. ‘If anybody knows anything, please, please come forward.’

Jamie Moore is being held without bond in Essex County, according to jail records. She is due in court on Wednesday.

Not immediately known was the whereabouts of the father of Moore’s children.