Aime Salinas-Alvarado Dallas woman shot dead by 15 year old son

Dallas 15 year old teen boy arrested in the shooting murder of his mother, Aime Salinas-Alvarado found dead. No known motive as son confesses.

A 15-year-old Dallas teen boy has been charged with the fatal shooting of his mother after her remains were found at a relative’s home according to reports.

Dallas Police said they were called to a home in the Oak Cliff neighborhood where a couple said their 2-year-old great-granddaughter had been dropped off by an unknown person. The great-grandparents told officers that the child was supposed to be with her grandmother, 47-year-old Aime Salinas-Alvarado, in a nearby neighborhood.

Officers went to the grandmother’s home, where they found her dead from a single gunshot to the head NBCDFW reported.

Police determined that the suspect in the Salinas-Alvarado’s death was her teenage son, who also dropped off the little girl at the great-grandparents’ home after shooting dead his mother. The suspect, who hasn’t been named because of his age, drove his mother’s car to a friend’s home afterward the Dallas Morning News reported.

After he was taken into custody, police said, the suspect ‘provided a full confession to the Homicide detectives.’ He’s being charged with capital murder and is being held at the Henry Wade Juvenile Detention Facility.

No known motive

Police have not dis a motive, nor how the toddler and the teen are related. Investigators have also not revealed how they connected the boy to the shooting.