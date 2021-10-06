Timberview High School shooting leaves 4 injured, teen gunman identified as Timothy George Simpkins flees as manhunt is launched. Altercation in classroom.

A teen gunman who fled after opening gunfire at a Texas high school during a classroom fight Wednesday morning, leading to four individuals injured, has been arrested.

Timothy George Simpkins, 18, allegedly drew a weapon and opened fire after getting into an altercation with another student around 9:15 a.m. local time on the second floor of Timberview High School in Arlington, Assistant Police Chief Kevin Kolbye said during a press conference.

Simpkins fled the scene and was believed to be in a 2018 Dodge Charger with the license plate PFY-6260. Kolbye said.

It wasn’t until some two hours later that the wanted teen was arrested, with the Arlington Police Dept tweeting: ‘The suspect has been taken into custody without incident and charged with multiple counts of Aggravated Assault with a gun.’

Prior to his capture the wanted teen was described as ‘armed and dangerous.’

Four people are injured after a shooting at an Arlington, Texas High School 18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins, who is believed to be a student at the school, has been identified as a suspect. Simpkins has not been apprehended, and is considered to be “armed and dangerous.” pic.twitter.com/TW3iRPHQuj — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 6, 2021

Students scrambling to take cover

Two of the victims suffered gunshot wounds, police said. Three of the four victims were hospitalized.

Three victims were students while a fourth person, described as a pregnant teacher, who injured herself after falling during the shooting. The un-named educator was reported to be fine and refusing hospital assistance.

A teacher told ABC News he heard the shooting and barricaded in a classroom with his students.

Footage posted to Twitter showed students scrambling to take cover as gunshots rang out.

Arlington Police confirmed they responded to the scene and were conducting a ‘methodical search’ with help from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and other local agencies.

The ‘all clear’ was given at the 1,900-student school following a lockdown. Students were being escorted to another building to be reunited with their families, the Mansfield Independent School District said.

The state’s deadliest school shooting occurred in May 2018 when a then-17-year-old armed with a shotgun and pistol at Santa Fe High School fatally shot 10 people, most of whom were students.

Arlington is located between Fort Worth and Dallas.