Grand Canyon suicide: Man drives car into Grand Canyon West killing themselves. Stock image. No known motive as authorities seek to retrieve body and vehicle.

A man died after driving his car over the Grand Canyon in an apparent suicide, authorities said.

The unidentified driver was the only person inside the vehicle when it rolled into the western rim of the canyon, according to Lea Cooper, director of marketing for Grand Canyon Resort Corporation.

Cooper said the incident ‘appeared to be intentional,’ according to a report via US News.

The man’s name, age and hometown wasn’t immediately available.

Grand Canyon West is home to the Hualapai Tribe and the Grand Canyon Skywalk, a horseshoe-shaped glass walkway at Eagle Point near the Colorado River.

No known motive

‘We are devastated by this tragedy,’ said Ruby Steele, interim CEO of the Grand Canyon Resort Corporation and a tribal member.

‘The Hualapai people consider the canyon a place of sacred beauty and healing,’ said Steele.

It remained unclear why the suicidal man chose to kill themselves by driving into the canyon.

Officials with Grand Canyon West said they are fully cooperating with authorities on an investigation of the incident and recovery of the body and vehicle.