Brian Laundrie scattered skeletal remains probably eaten by wildlife say locals as coroners ability to positively identify remains might be a futile one.

There might not be much to identify. The human remains found in a marshy Florida reserve during the FBI search for fugitive Brian Laundrie may prove to be a challenge for coroners trying to ID them.

‘I walk there all the time and there won’t be much of the remains left,’ John Widmann, who lives about a mile from the 25,000-acre Carlton Reserve, where the remains were found early Wednesday, told the nypost.

‘There’s alligators, but the worst thing are the wild pigs,’ Widmann said. ‘They’re evil animals and will eat anything. Any flesh out in the open will not be wasted.’

‘There won’t be much for the coroner to work on,’ the local added. ‘Nature doesn’t waste anything.’

Social media indicated sources revealing that the remains were ‘skeletal,’ including a skull.

Human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie are ‘skeletal’ and include part of human skull https://t.co/tJToqJXv3n pic.twitter.com/nzl33y3yZh — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) October 21, 2021

Treacherous conditions

The FBI said the unidentified human remains, along with a backpack and notebook belonging to Laundrie, were found near a bridge linking the Carlton Reserve with the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, where Laundrie allegedly went hiking on Sept. 13.

The FBI launched a search of the area on Sept. 18, seeking to question the 23-year-old over the disappearance and death of his girlfriend, Long Island, NY native Gabby Petito. Wednesday’s discovery were likely in part the result of recent flood waters in the area receding, making previous unscoured area now available to searchers.

Come Wednesday, the FBI announced for the first time, Laundrie being a person of interest in Petito’s death. Laundrie continues to be the only person of interest in the 22 year old’s homicide death.

The 22-year-old Blue Point native was found deceased at a Wyoming campground on Sept. 19, with her death later ruled a homicide by manual strangulation.

Authorities have not positively identified the remains found at the Florida reserve, but police have described conditions for search crews as ‘treacherous.’

‘Today when I walked back there I got to see first-hand the treacherous conditions that they were working under,’ Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said at the scene Thursday. ‘Rattlesnakes, moccasins, alligators.’

Another local, Jayne Kornburger, told the nypost that she worried that the scene may have been disturbed by hikers — Myakkahatchee had reopened to the public on Tuesday, one day before the FBI reported making the grisly discovery.

‘How did police miss evidence during the first search?’

‘There were scores of local people here yesterday because it was the first day the park opened since the first search,’ she told the tabloid. ‘What if those people had innocently disturbed evidence? How did police miss evidence during the first search?’

Kornburger, who knew Petito from her job at a local Publix supermarket, said the community is still reeling from her death, recalling her as ‘a lively kid.’

‘I’ve cried many tears about what happened to her, believe me,’ said Kornburger.

‘The Laundrie family has been appalling in their behavior,’ she added according to the nypost. ‘They should have been telling everything they knew to detectives from the first second and they should have been out every day searching for their son.’

Adding, ‘Local people are appalled by how they behaved.’