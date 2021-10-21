Human remains found in Florida likely Brian Laundrie according to family lawyer

Brian Laundrie human remains likely that of wanted fugitive according to family lawyer as missing man is named person of interest in Gabby Petito murder by the FBI.

The family lawyer for Brian Laundrie has said that the ‘probability is strong’ that the human remains found in a Florida park on Wednesday belong to the wanted fugitive in the case of murdered Long Island native, Gabby Petito.

Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino made the statement, speaking to media, while adding that ‘we are going to wait for the forensic results to come in to verify that.’

A backpack and a notebook belonging to Laundrie were also discovered in the park Wednesday on the same day Laundrie’s parents, Chris and Roberta, showed up to help search for their fugitive son.

The findings were made near a bridge that connects the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park and adjoining Carlton Reserve. The same place that Laundrie’s parents had previously told authorities to search.

‘This is the very area of the park that we initially informed law enforcement on, I believe it was Sept. 17, that Brian would be most likely in the preserve in this particular area,’ the Laundrie lawyer said.

Unanswered questions

‘It was quite near the entrance,’ the lawyer said, ‘about 30 minutes in.’

Not immediately clear is how long the deceased individual, thought to be that of Brian Laundrie had been dead before the remains were found. Also not immediately clear was the cause and manner of death.

The macabre discovery comes just on five weeks after Laundrie’s parents filed a missing persons report on Sept. 17 after Brian apparently failed to return home after going for a hike in the park.

The area where the remains and items were found had ‘up until recently been underwater.’

Brian Laundrie, 23, has been the subject of a massive police and FBI manhunt since he went missing and was on Wednesday for the first time, named a ‘person of interest’ in the murder of his 22-year-old girlfriend, Gabby Petito. Until then, the wanted man had been wanted for using the deceased woman’s credit card without authorization.

Petito’s remains were found on Sept. 19 in a Wyoming park and her death was later ruled a homicide by strangulation.

Laundrie’s parents left their North Port home about 7:15 a.m. Wednesday for the park.

Objects found belonging to Laundrie

Bertolino told CNN that he reached out to North Port police Tuesday night to give them a heads-up that the parents intended to help search the next morning.

The Laundries later discovered a white bag and another object after making their way through a thicket.

They could be seen putting the object into the bag and handing it over to an officer, Fox News reported.

The couple could be seen making and receiving phone calls before being joined by the officer, who patted Chris on the shoulder.

Bertolino said Wednesday night that Brian’s parents are ‘heartbroken’ over Wednesday’s developments.