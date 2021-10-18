Chris Laundrie summons: Brian Laundrie father issued with court summons for removing and trashing protester sign along lawn at North Point, Florida home.

And it continues. The father of fugitive Brian Laundrie was slapped with a court summons Monday for allegedly removing a protester’s sign along his lawn at his North Point, Florida home.

Christopher Laundrie according to the nypost was ordered to report to a Sarasota County courtroom Dec. 1 to answer for a small-claims suit accusing him of trashing a protester’s $40 lawn sign, citing Florida court records.

The summons follows Chris Laundrie last week losing his cool and yanking the sign off the front lawn of the family’s North Port home, where people have gathered over the last month to protest over their son, who is being sought for questioning in the disappearance and death of Long Island, NY, native Gabby Petito.

The court claim against Chris Laundrie was filed by protester Andra Griffin, who wrote in papers that she helped pay for a sign that read, ‘What if it was Cassie?’ — a reference to Brian Laundrie’s sister.

On or about the morning of October 16th, 2021, the defendant, Christopher Laundrie, came out of his home, walked up to the sign, stole it and walked back onto his property,’ the court complaint said.

According to the summons, the elder Laundrie is ordered to report for a pretrial hearing in December before Judge David Lee Denkin the nypost reports.

Brian Laundrie and his girlfriend Petito were on a cross-country trip when she vanished in late August. Laundrie returned home to Florida without her Sept. 1 and lawyered up.

He then disappeared, and Sept. 19, Petito’s body was found in a remote Wyoming campground, with her death ruled a homicide by manual strangulation. The search for the wanted man continues as public scrutiny in the case continues unabated.