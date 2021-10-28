Arizona Cardinals to play Green Bay Packers: what to expect?

Undefeated Arizona Cardinals to play Green Bay Packers as the upcoming game promises to be a spectacular game as both teams come in with a formidable players roster.

The Green Bay Packers are on a neat run, having claimed their sixth win of the season with a shellacking of the Washington Football Team in Week 7. Now, they’re set to face their biggest challenge of the season thus far: the undefeated Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals are on a tear this term and have won all seven of the games they’ve played so far. This one is going to be the game to watch this week, as well as quite the quick turnaround for the Packers, who played on Sunday and are now looking ahead to a Thursday-night clash against the strongest team in the NFL.

The Packers will be going into this one without Davante Adams, who was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list this week after testing positive for the virus.

The Cardinals boast a formidable offense that can get the points up pretty quickly. They’re bolstered at the skill positions and quarterback Kyler Murray is on track to be named MVP. Arizona is now 9/1 to win the Super Bowl this season, with the Packers right behind at 10/1. And the Arizona sports betting sites are likely offering some neat promos on the team’s chances of going all the way.

Murray has been great to watch this season. The 24-year-old has already thrown over 2,000 yards with 17 touchdowns. He isn’t in great shape either and has been playing pretty banged up yet he remains unstoppable both passing and running.

While they’re very well off in the QB department, the Cardinals also boast very potent wide receivers in DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green. Hopkins is second in the league in scoring with seven touchdowns to his name, plus 420 receiving yards. Meanwhile, Green isn’t the force he used to be but is still causing problems for the league’s defenses.

Arizona has Christian Kirk and rookie Rondale Moore in the slots. Kirk is a great catcher and strong runner of the route while Moore simply runs and scores. Despite being 5ft 7in and 180 pounds, he can rack up the yardage once he has the ball in his hands and has posted 303 yards so far.

There’s also veteran Zach Ertz, who actually made the longest reception of his career in his debut with the team after spending eight seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Arizona’s running game is also a thing of beauty and they’ve been superb in that department. Chase Edmonds and James Conner have been brilliant in the rush and combined for over 140 yards in the win against the Texans. Both backs are averaging over five yards per carry.

Green Bay could exploit the offensive line if they plan on nullifying the Cardinals’ offense. That’s the one place Arizona hasn’t been exceptional this season and the Packers could cause them problems. D.J. Humphries, Green Bay’s left tackle could be a threat while linebacker Rashan Gary will look to take advantage of the undersized Kelvin Beachum.

The Packers have already played some top defenses and, while the Cardinals’ defense won’t exactly be considered among the very best in the league, it’s been pretty consistent.

They have been forcing takeaways and limiting scoring opportunities for opponents while defensive end J.J. Watt has been playing very well.

Linebacker Chandler Jones will be an even bigger defensive threat. Jones was recently activated off of the COVID-19 list after making five sacks in Arizona’s opener. There’s also the matter of Markus Golden, an excellent pass rusher. Golden has made six sacks and has forced an impressive four fumbles so far.

The Cardinals’ off-ball linebackers are also deserving of attention given their youthful exuberance and remarkable athleticism. Isaiah Simmons, the eighth overall pick in the 2020 draft, hasn’t been that consistent but has shown he can be effective. He moves like a safety in a linebacker’s body and at 6ft 5in and 260 pounds, he’s a force to be reckoned with.

There’s also Zaven Collins, a very mobile 6ft 4in linebacker also weighing 260 pounds who could really run. While he’s yet to start making a name for himself in the pros, he was a playmaking star in Tulsa.

The secondary’s best player is Budda Baker, who can move all over the defense and is great around the ball. The tackling talent is someone opponents simply have to keep their eyes on. Cornerbacks Robert Alford and Byron Murphy have been solid too. Murphy has three interceptions so far this season but he has also been beaten.