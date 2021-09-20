Brian Laundrie attorney Steven P Bertolino to make announcement during Tuesday press conference as search for missing Florida man continues.

The attorney for the family of Brian Laundrie announced that he will hold a press conference Tuesday to make an announcement.

The lawyer’s move comes hours after the FBI served a search warrant at the family’s North Point, Florida, home Monday morning, just on 10 am. Authorities stormed the residence, detaining Chris and Roberta Laundrie for over an hour as they served out a search warrant, calling the family home a crime scene.

The move came a day after the discovery of the remains of Gabby Petito at a Wyoming camp site. Brian’s whereabouts are unknown as the 23 year old man is believed to have fled after being named a person of interest in his girlfriend’s disappearance. Authorities at the time stressed despite the boyfriend being named a person of interest, he was not being charged with any crime.

Results of an autopsy on Gabby’s remains scheduled for Tuesday could potentially change whether charges are levied against Laundrie if the autopsy determines the missing woman was murdered. A cause of death has yet to be revealed.

North Port Police spent the weekend searching nearby Carlton Reserve for him, only to call off the search for the missing man.

Steven P Bertolino, the attorney for the Laundrie family, said he will hold the press conference Tuesday at 1 p.m. It wasn’t immediately clear what new revelations the attorney possibly held and why he had chosen to hold a press conference as national attention in the case remains at a fervent pitch.

Gabby Petito dead: Remains found in Wyoming – but how did she die?

Gabby Petito boyfriend seen on video reading book about missing women

Brian Laundrie was controlling & suffered episodes Gabby Petito best friend says

Gabby Petito boyfriend has legal right not to talk says lawyer