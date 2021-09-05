Michelle Cox Casa Grande Arizona mother of 4 accidentally shot dead by 5 year old son at family home. Unclear how child found weapon.

An Arizona mother of four has died after her 5-year-old son accidentally shot her in the chest in the early morning hours of Friday according to police.

Officers with the Casa Grande Police Department responded to the call of a shooting at around 6:30 a.m. at The Colony Apartments. When they arrived at the scene, they found Michelle Cox, 38, suffering from a gunshot wound in her chest, police said.

Cox was taken by helicopter with life-threatening injuries to a Chandler hospital where she died shortly after.

Police determined her 5-year-old son pulled the trigger of the handgun that killed her. Detectives believe the incident was unintentional according to a Facebook release.

The victim’s four children, who are under 13, and her 40-year-old boyfriend were also at home during the incident but were not injured.

Safeguarding firearms

‘This is a stark reminder that owning and safeguarding a firearm is a serious responsibility and should be a priority in anyone’s home or business, especially if children are present,’ the Police Department said in a statement.

Police and the Pinal County Attorney’s Office are conducting further investigations.

It remained unclear how the child was able to access the weapon and whether any charges were forthcoming.