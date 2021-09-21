: About author bio at bottom of article.

Justine Johnson Oscoda, Iosco County mother stabs daughter to death, stuffs body in trash bag. 3 yr old Michigan girl lived with grandmother.

A Michigan mother is accused of having stabbed her 3-year-old daughter to death and stuffing her lifeless body into a garbage bag.

Justine Johnson, 22, was arrested after her brother spotted the child’s foot poking out of the bag inside their home in Oscoda, Iosco County, about 190 miles north of Detroit, last Friday.

The brother called 911 at about 4 a.m to alert police, according to an affidavit obtained by ABC12.

The brother told officers he had asked Johnson where the girl was a day earlier but she’d allegedly told him to mind his own business.

Responding officers found the child’s body stuffed inside the bag when they searched the home. The toddler had suffered multiple stab wounds to her torso.

‘She didn’t seem that kind of person’

Johnson wasn’t home when police made the macabre discovery but they managed to track her down some four hours later walking on railroad tracks near her home.

The mother allegedly told officers she didn’t want to speak about her daughter’s death.

The little girl lived primarily with her grandmother, but Johnson would visit frequently, according to police. It remained unclear how the child came to live with her grandmother.

‘Its unusual to have something like this in a town like this, this is a close knit community,’ local laundromat owner, Martin Gayeski told ABC12.

Adding, ‘She was a customer here, I knew who she was, shocked me because she didn’t seem to be that kind of a person.’

Johnson is charged with one count of homicide and first-degree child abuse.

She is being held without bond at the Iosco County Jail.

No known motive was given.