Chloe Mrozak Oak Lawn Illinois woman busted using fake vaccination COVID-19 card at Honolulu airport after glaring Moderna spelling typo tipped off officials.

An Illinois woman was arrested over the weekend after reportedly using a fake COVID-19 vaccine card with a glaring typo to travel to Hawaii.

The card allegedly submitted online to Hawaiian authorities by Chloe Mrozak, 24, misspelled Moderna as ‘Maderna,’ according to court documents obtained by HawaiiNewsNow.

The Department of Attorney General-Hawaii said that Mrozak was arrested Saturday at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu.

Mrozak of Oak Lawn, IL, flew into O’ahu on Aug. 23, with state investigators subsequently tipped off to the suspicious document. It is thought the vacationing woman had falsified records in a bid to avoid having to follow Hawaii’s mandatory quarantine requirements for out of state travelers.

Investigators were initially unable to track down Mrozak because the hotel reservation she left with screeners turned out to be incorrect, court documents show. State investigators said that Mrozak also left out her flight information on the required safe travels itinerary form.

Investigators were unable to reach Mrozak by the phone number and email she provided.

The wanted woman was only caught when she returned to the airport to fly out on Saturday. Mrozak had initially arrived on Oahu last week Monday on a Southwest Airlines flight.

The fraudulent vaccine card claimed Mrozak was vaccinated in Delaware, but officials found no such record in the state.

Upon her arrest, authorities said that Mrozak made a ‘spontaneous utter’ that she had received her shots at the doctor’s officer and paid for them.

String of fake COVID-19 vaccination passports

Mrozak was unable to post $2,000 bond and is currently being held at the Oahu Community Correctional Center. She is due back in court Wednesday in Hawaii where she faces charges of falsified vaccine documents.

If convicted, Mrozak faces up to a year in prison and a fine of up to $5,000 according to KITV.

The woman’s arrest follows that of a Florida couple who were arrested in early August for the same offense, along with a father and son from California a few days prior.

The newest arrest comes as the Aloha State continues to grapple with soaring COVID-19 cases for the month of August.